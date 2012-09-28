NBA BEEF: Stephen Jackson Disses Amare Stoudemire & Tyson Chandler’s Style Choices

NBA baller Stephen Jackson considers himself to be a real man’s man. While maintaining his position on the San Antonio Spurs, Jackson uses his Twitter for taking shots at fellow NBA players.

Stephen Jackson placed New York Knicks players Amare Stoudemire and Tyson Chandler in his crosshairs and fired off a few shots. Chandler and Stoudemire were getting made fun of because of their questionable fashion choices. Chandler has been known to wear pants three sizes too small when appearing at red carpet events. Amare’s man card wasalmost revoked when it was discovered he was working on a women’s clothing line. He was also seen hanging out with fashion’s elite like Vogue Magazine editor Anna Wintour during fashion week.

Jackson posted a picture on Twitter with the caption that said, “This is why I don’t hang with NBA cats. That ain’t trill. And if you mad check it.”

Was Stephen Jackson right to have done that without being provoked by Chandler or Stoudemire? What would you do if somebody did that to you? Sound off below.

Tyson look like a damn pilgrim…thats crazy RT @DaTrillStak5 This why I dnt hang wit nba cats. And if u mad check it. instagr.am/p/QGWli9Rf4N/— (@hjoneshjones) September 28, 2012

