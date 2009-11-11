New Boyz Concert Violent

Source: Metro News

A New Boyz concert in Flint, Michigan was called off over the weekend. “The Flint Journal” reports that the rap duo’s show at the Genesee Valley Center on Sunday had to be stopped due to violence. Concert promoters expected about 300 people, but an estimated 15-hundred fans showed up. The concert venue was not large enough for the massive crowd, and by noon people were already beginning to push and shove one another. When the New Boyz eventually took the stage at 4 p.m. they were manhandled by the swarms of people. One eyewitness remarks, quote, “Fights broke out. They were grabbing on the singers and wouldn’t let them go.” The show was eventually called off at 4:30 p.m. after the New Boyz had performed just one song. It is not yet known if the New Boyz will reschedule the concert.

The New Boyz arrived on the hip-hop scene earlier this year with their hit single “You’re A Jerk.” The song is featured on their debut record, “Skinny Jeans and a Mic,” which hit stores on September 15th.

