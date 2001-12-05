Michelle Obama called into Power 107.5/Columbus to talk to The Power Morning Crew about the importance of not only voting, but voting early!

The First Lady also had some really interesting reasons why you should vote early if you can, because you never know what may prevent you from making it to the polls. Click here to listen to what Michelle Obama had to say.

Michelle Obama: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Vote Before November 6 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com