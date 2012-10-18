audio
Home

Ratchet Report | Chad Johnson, Evelyn Lozada, And The “Other Woman” Twitter Beef

Leave a comment

So, as we know, Chad likes to pick his women up on twitter. The other night, while flirting with a new woman, an Evelyn Lozada fan jumped in the convo questioning why the woman was flirting with a “married man.” Welp, after that, things got ugly.

It all started when a fan saw this tweet:

Then Evelyn responded with this tweet:

Then the “other woman” had this to say:

Here’s here full tweet:

“@EvelynLozada please pull up the heart monitor app on your iPhone & take a deeeep breath before you collapse a lung, grandma. You don’t know anything about me or anything about what you think you’re watching. It’s healthy to see you’re spending your “new” time, “new” energy, “new” growth & “new” outlook on Twitter all day, though. You’re quite the muse. I literally don’t have time for your character defects & your energy doesn’t exist in my world. Best of luck to you, I mean that. #allthewaybye”

And to top it off, Chad’s MOMMA jumped in the convo and said this:

Like Hot1079Philly on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities: 

Text Hot To “80185″

Popular Stories:

Lil Wayne Launches “Tunechi By Dre” Headphones (Video)

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Confirm Pregnancy! [Photos]

Touching Video Puts Philadelphia Murders In Perspective [Exclusive Video]

Did Kim Kardashian Embarrass Kanye By Acting As A Groupie?

Top 10 Nicki Minaj Booty Photos

Ratchet Report | Chad Johnson, Evelyn Lozada, And The “Other Woman” Twitter Beef was originally published on hot1079philly.com

beef , Chad Ochocinco , evelyn lozada , Twitter

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close