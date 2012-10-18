So, as we know, Chad likes to pick his women up on twitter. The other night, while flirting with a new woman, an Evelyn Lozada fan jumped in the convo questioning why the woman was flirting with a “married man.” Welp, after that, things got ugly.
It all started when a fan saw this tweet:
Then Evelyn responded with this tweet:
Then the “other woman” had this to say:
Here’s here full tweet:
“@EvelynLozada please pull up the heart monitor app on your iPhone & take a deeeep breath before you collapse a lung, grandma. You don’t know anything about me or anything about what you think you’re watching. It’s healthy to see you’re spending your “new” time, “new” energy, “new” growth & “new” outlook on Twitter all day, though. You’re quite the muse. I literally don’t have time for your character defects & your energy doesn’t exist in my world. Best of luck to you, I mean that. #allthewaybye”
And to top it off, Chad’s MOMMA jumped in the convo and said this:
Like Hot1079Philly on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:
Text Hot To “80185″
Popular Stories:
Lil Wayne Launches “Tunechi By Dre” Headphones (Video)
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Confirm Pregnancy! [Photos]
Touching Video Puts Philadelphia Murders In Perspective [Exclusive Video]
Did Kim Kardashian Embarrass Kanye By Acting As A Groupie?
Top 10 Nicki Minaj Booty Photos
Ratchet Report | Chad Johnson, Evelyn Lozada, And The “Other Woman” Twitter Beef was originally published on hot1079philly.com