Naptown’s Next: Lil Duces “Get Em”

Got a brand new fresh face to add to the Naptown’s Next stable. Today we got Lil Duces on deck with his joint “Get Em”. Duces kept it short and sweet with this statement.

I’m Known To Make Music On Crunk Beat But State Things The Anybody Can Relate Too In Life, You Can Download The Mixtape “Troll Face” On Datpiff

Well with that said. Check him out!

If you are trying to get a hold of Lil Duces to collab or just show love, hit him up on Twitter @lilducesdaboss

