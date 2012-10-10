Rihanna & Karrueche To Share Joint Custody Of Chris Brown

Rihanna allegedly had a heart-to-heart with Karrueche Tran days after the model was dumped by Chris Brown and the two supposedly chatted for close to two hours.

The Sun reports that Chris and Karrueche ended on amicable terms, even adding that she and Rihanna talked for hours:

“Rihanna called Karrueche for a proper heart-to-heart. They needed to air a few problems,” a source told the paper. “The girls talked for close to two hours. Rih answered all of the questions and Karrueche had a few home truths to tell her.” Chris who feels guilty about the split handed a lump sum to Karrueche so she can buy herself a house.

Now this is where the story gets crazy...MediaTakeOut claims that they have a source who told them that Chris had a meeting with both women to discuss when and where they could each have him:

“Chris wanted to make sure that no one would feel disrespected or upset if he was with the other. Rihanna seemed to be cool with everything because I’m not sure that she wants anything serious with [Chris]. Karrueche is the one I don’t understand…

I just can’t see either one of these chicks agreeing to this nonsense!

A rep for Chris reached out to E! News and shot down the rumors that Chris gave Karrueche money so she could buy herself a new home are categorically “not true.”

His camp also refuted a claim that Rihanna had called Tran last week for a “heart-to-heart” after the break up, as had been reported by Britan’s The Sun newspaper.

