George Zimmerman Released From Jail On $1 Million Bond

George Zimmerman was bonded out of jail on Friday. Zimmerman was driven away from the Seminole County Jail in a silver SUV after his $1 million bond was posted.

Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester granted bond to Zimmerman for a second time, to leave Florida under the conditions of his first bond release.

Earlier Friday, attorneys for Zimmerman said donations came into their defense fund totaling $20,000.

A post to the website maintained by the Mark O’Mara law firm also claims that the team has set up a safe house for Zimmerman in Seminole County.

Zimmerman’s first bond hearing granted him release from the Sanford County Jail for $150,000. Judge Lester later revoked the bond because Zimmerman and his wife Shellie lied in court about the money they had in their accounts, as well as having George’s passport in his possession.

