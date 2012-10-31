Lauryn Hill Performs New Song “Black Rage” On Tour [VIDEO]

During a stop on the “Life Is Good” tour with Nas, Lauryn Hill previewed a new song called “Black Rage.” It’s unclear whether this is a spoken word piece or if she was giving an a capella sneak peek of a full song, but either way it’s some of the most powerful words we’ve heard from Ms. Hill in some time.

