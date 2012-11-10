Is Phil Jackson Returning To The Lakers?

After the stunning dismissal of head coach Mike Brown after only five games, The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a new guy. According to ESPNLA.com’s Ramona Shelbourne, the Lakers front office will reach out to former coach Phil Jackson to gauge his interest in returning to the bench. As you may recall Jackson took a year off after losing out on a four-peat in the mid 2000s. Rudy Tomjanovich was the stop gap coach during that time.

Assistant coach Bernie Bickerstaff served as the interim head coach for the Friday night game against Golden State, but nobody believes he will get the job full time. For his part, Kobe Bryant made the case for the return of his old coach stating he did not like the way Jackson went out in 2011 with the blow out loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

Representatives for former Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni were also contacted about the coaching vacancy. D’Antoni coached new Lakers point guard Steve Nash in Phoenix. Do you think the Lakers should go back to the future and bring Phil Jackson back?

