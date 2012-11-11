Vh1 Divas never fail when it comes to having amazing performances and entertainment during their show, but this year they switch things up a bit! VH1 Divas will have Kelly Rowland and Ciara to honor two of the late greats, Whitney Houston and Donna Summer. Im very excited to see these two singer’s touch our hearts and souls as they show honor too women I’m sure they once looked up to throughout their career. VH1 Divas will air Dec 16th at 9pm for more details click here

Kelly Rowland And Ciara Bring Back To Life 2 Of The Late Greats was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On Hot 96.3: