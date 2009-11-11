Midday Drama: Wednesday

Dear JJ,

I just had a baby 3 months ago by my boyfriend. We don’t live together because we both live with our parents since we are both in college. His parents don’t believe that he is the father so they won’t allow our baby to even come over to their home. I am so tired of all the drama. Neither one of us has the money to take the DNA test and his parents won’t pay for it either! My parents want to talk to his parents but I feel like this is “our problem” not theres. However, I feel bad that my parents have to hear a crying baby every night while my boyfriend has a good night sleep at his parents house. This drama is affecting my school work cause I am always stressed! Can you please give me some advice on what to do?

