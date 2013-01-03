What Donald Trump Could Do With $5 Million [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

$5 million probably isn’t a lot of money to Donald Trump, nevertheless, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” has some ideas on how he could and should spend this amount of money. Watch this bit from “Dish Nation,” and tune in weekdays for more funny footage from ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

