Beyonce Performs During Inaguration

R&B superstar Beyonce has been elected to sing the National Anthem during the Inaugural ceremony this year.

The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 21 at the West Front End of the United States Capitol in Washington DC. Aside from Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and James Taylor have both been tapped to perform for the patriotic event. Clarkson will sing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” a privilege that went to Aretha Franklin for Obama’s first election ceremony and Taylor will play “America the Beautiful.”

Beyonce has been very vocal about her support for the Obama campaign, so her choice doesn’t come as a shock. Watch the video of her singing at the Inaugural Ball in 2009 below to gear up for her next patriotic performance!

Although the “Irreplaceable” singer sang the Etta James classic “At Last” during the Inaugural ball in 2009, she wasn’t part of the official ceremony.

