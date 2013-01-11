Pusha T Continues To Count His “Millions” [NEW MUSIC]

Pusha T is starting off the new year right with some new music. Funkmaster Flex got the exclusive and dropped the song “Millions” featuring Rick Ross.

If you’re a Pusha fan, you won’t be disappointed by this track, where he and Rick continue to tell us how much money they have and how they got it. Not sure whether this song will be featured on his upcoming album, My Name is My Name, or his mixtape, Wrath of Caine.

