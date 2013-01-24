This Sunday February 3, 2013 Ray Lewis will play his final game in the NFL. So it’s only right that the match-up is the biggest game in football.

The 37-year-old linebacker will take the field with his Baltimore Ravens to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. He will be the oldest position player to take the field. Drafted in 1996–26th overall–Ray Lewis is the only player from that class still active in the NFL.

ESPN caught up with the All-Pro to get his thoughts on closing out his career on the biggest stage possible.

Ray Lewis On Super Bowl: “Age Doesn’t Matter” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com