Beyonce Puts Haters In Place At Press Conference [EXCLUSIVE]

Looks like everyone can finally stop talking about Beyonce’s Inauguration lip-syncing fiasco. Gary Wit Da Tea tells us Beyonce began her press conference for the Super Bowl this Sunday, singing the National Anthem – this time live. She also admits to having sang over a track for Inauguration. Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out why Beyonce lip-sang and if she will be singing live for the Super Bowl!

