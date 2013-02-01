audio
Beyonce Puts Haters In Place At Press Conference [EXCLUSIVE]

Looks like everyone can finally stop talking about Beyonce’s Inauguration lip-syncing fiasco. Gary Wit Da Tea tells us Beyonce began her press conference for the Super Bowl this Sunday, singing the National Anthem – this time live. She also admits to having sang over a track for Inauguration. Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out why Beyonce lip-sang and if she will be singing live for the Super Bowl! Beyonce Makes Her First Post Baby Outing (thumbnail)

