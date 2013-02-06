What's Hot
Alicia Keys Will Set NBA All-Star Halftime Show On Fire

Houston Texas is already known for its hot weather but Alicia Keys will  bring the fire at the 2013 NBA All- Star Halftime show.

Fans and viewers are in for a real treat with additional performances by fellow R&B artists Neyo and John Legend.

A.Keys doesn’t stop there. She partners with Blackberry on the new Keep Moving Project with Blackberry 10. Check out the Keep Moving Project below:

