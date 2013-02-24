Uncategorized
Kanye West is NOT Feeling “Suit and Tie” [VIDEO]

Kanye West went on one of his infamous rants at a show in London, and dissed Jay-Z in the process….?

Kanye’s white noise rambling included the usual suspects … corporations, the Grammys, and so on. But then the father-to-be let it be known he was not a fan of Jigga’s new song with Justin Timberlake, saying, “I got love for Hov, but I ain’t f–king with that ‘Suit & Tie.’”

Jay-Z and JT have been performing the hit single all over the place…including the Grammys – which Kanye boycotted.

Think he’s jealous…?

Check the video below:

via TMZ

