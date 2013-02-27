Child Tells Cops Before Father Is Arrested For Human Trafficking, “Those Are My Daddy’s Hoes”

Robert Burton of Miami was sentenced yesterday for to 15 years in prison for human trafficking. He beat and strangled a woman he forced into prostitution, according to WFTV.

He forced six women into prostitution and had children with three of the women. Turns out he did the same thing in Nevada but he wasn’t convicted of the crime. In addition to the hman trafficking, he also abducted one of the children in 2011. The child was 7-years-old.

He was pulled over by the police and he had two of the prostitutes and child in the car, and when the police asked who the women were, the child replied, “Those are my daddy’s hoes.”

This is the first time Burton has been convicted for this type of crime by the Miami-Dade Human Trafficking Unit.

Wow! What do you guys think?





