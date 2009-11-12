Lil Wayne "Rebirth"

Source: Metro News

There is finally an official release date for Lil Wayne’s “Rebirth” album. The rapper’s latest studio album will be released on December 15th, according to Billboard.com. Rockers Fall Out Boy, Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and R&B singer Drake all appear on the rock-leaning “Rebirth.” The album even features “Weezy” himself on guitar for most of the songs. The album was originally scheduled for release last spring. “Rebirth” is now due out in stores December 15th.

