Arrest Made In French Montana Tour Bus Shooting [VIDEO]

Philadelphia police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting near rapper French Montana’s tour bus last Thursday.

Frank Briggs is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and related offenses in the death of 26-year-old Jowann King.

According to ABC the “Pop That” rapper told police that he was not a target in the shooting.

“I don’t know, it was just fans. It was fans,” said French. “Something happened outside my bus, but it didn’t have nothing to do with me.”

26-year-old Jowann King of New York was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at Hahnemann University Hospital.

