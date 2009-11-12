Dr. Dre Promoting "Club Beats"

One of hip-hop’s pioneering producers is set to promote DJ equipment through Best Buy. According to Billboard.com, the retail chain is launching a new “Club Beats” section in its stores where shoppers can test out the latest in mixing software, turntables, headphones, laptops, and other DJ equipment. Dr. Dre, Will.i.am, and Lady Gaga will make appearances at Best Buy stores to promote the chain’s new interest in supplying the DJ world. Dre and Gaga already have their own high-end namesake headphones — Beats by Dr. Dre and Heartbeats by Lady Gaga.

