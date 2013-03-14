Uncategorized
Home

DJ Paul Slapped With Community Service After Weapons Arrest

Leave a comment

dj-paul-630-x-378Oscar-winning rapper DJ Paul is feeling the effects of being arrested in New York City last year for carrying a taser. The Three 6 Mafia member was sentenced to community service in connection to his weapons arrest.

Police detained DJ Paul after he was seen leaving a restaurant with an open beer. After being questioned by the officers, he admitted he was in possession of a taser. Due to his admission, DJ Paul was arrested and charged with misdemeanor weapon possession and carry an open container of alcohol. The “Stay Fly” writer plead not guilty to the charges initially. He changed his plea when a deal was offered. DJ Paul agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct instead of his original charges.

DJ Paul was sentenced to 21 hours of community service. That is considered getting off easy compared to other stars sentenced to community service.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Finally! Kandi Burruss Allegedly Suing Over “Tardy For The Party”!

Actress Rochelle Aytes Tapped To Play Pebbles In TLC Biopic

Ne-Yo Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Defamation

Black Oscar Winners

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Oscar Winners

Continue reading Black Oscar Winners

Black Oscar Winners

DJ Paul Slapped With Community Service After Weapons Arrest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

arrest , DJ Paul , taser , three 6 mafia , Weapons

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close