DJ Paul Slapped With Community Service After Weapons Arrest

Oscar-winning rapper DJ Paul is feeling the effects of being arrested in New York City last year for carrying a taser. The Three 6 Mafia member was sentenced to community service in connection to his weapons arrest.

Police detained DJ Paul after he was seen leaving a restaurant with an open beer. After being questioned by the officers, he admitted he was in possession of a taser. Due to his admission, DJ Paul was arrested and charged with misdemeanor weapon possession and carry an open container of alcohol. The “Stay Fly” writer plead not guilty to the charges initially. He changed his plea when a deal was offered. DJ Paul agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct instead of his original charges.

DJ Paul was sentenced to 21 hours of community service. That is considered getting off easy compared to other stars sentenced to community service.

