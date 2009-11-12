Freeway Stays Neutral In Jay-Z/Beanie Sigel Dispute, "That's The Big Homie & It's Still All Love"

SOHH.com Reports As tension rises between Beanie Sigel and Jay-Z, State Property’s Freeway has voiced his thoughts and promised to keep a neutral position in the war of words.

Freeway also updated fans on his Cash Money Records ties.

“Oh, no, that’s the big homie and it’s still all love with Jay-Z,” Free promised in an interview. “We still communicate. When I need him, I definitely can reach out and I know he will be there for me. Right now, I’m just trying to do my thing, show that I can do my thing on my own without him. But when I need him, I think the big homie will definitely be there…[My Cash Money Records deal] is not official yet, but we’re working it out, probably at the top of the year after we drop The Stimulus Package…We all family. Beans is on the album, Young Chris, Omilio Sparks. It’s still all love. In the future, we’ll definitely do another State Property album. We just got to find a nice situation for it and we’ll make it happen.” (XXL Mag)

Free previously said his move to Cash Money, while still in its early stages, was a decision Hov approved of.

“I been f*cking with Cash Money,” he said in an interview last June. “You know, me and [Lil] Wayne did a joint for the last album, but we couldn’t get the sh*t cleared in time and all that. We just throwing around some ideas. And I’m launching a label, Free Money, so what better home for it…My man Ceelo, he worked with Baby, so he really basically connected us like that. But, right now everything is still in preliminary…It’s still Roc-A-Fella for life. That’s something that’s not going to leave me…Everything still preliminary. Jay give me his blessing with whatever I want to do. Jay want to see n*ggas making moves.” (Rap Radar)

Hov addressed helping put on his Roc-A-Fella artists while speaking with radio personality Funkmaster Flex last September.

“It’s difficult because I’ve done so much for them,” Jay explained. “I gave everybody a shot. Everybody got a chance to sit at the table and make something. So whether you parlayed that into something or let that go away — You know, that’s pretty much on you. So if I’m not doing anything tomorrow or the next day, you should be cool with that.” (Hot 97)

Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash recently shared his reaction to seeing Beans and Jay’s issues being publicly displayed.

“I love Jay, I love Beans — what’s the reason for beef?” Dash responded in an interview. “That’s stupid. What’s the reason for beef? People die, people don’t feel good — I want people to laugh…I was hurt for him, more or less, because I know that ain’t him. But I don’t want to speak on that. Whatever [Beanie’s] going through where he’s got to do that…I could understand where he may look at things and feel that way. I can see that. He’s probably got a lot of people around him and nobody to really tell him what’s going on. It was a different environment for Roc-A-Fella back then. I feel bad for those cats. I love those cats. I hate that they struggle. I hate it. I hate to see anybody struggle. I don’t embrace that. I’m not one of those dudes that get happy when I hear something bad about somebody I had a bond with. I really loved those dudes.” (MTV)

