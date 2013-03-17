What looks like an innocent picture of the singer has all of the internet asking one question; is Monica pregnant again? She was recently snapped out and about at her husband’s basketball game with kids in tow.

This could be a stretch since a bump is barely there, and it could just be the loose tank that Monica is sporting. If we stare really hard (LOL) a little roundness surfaces. And who knows that could just be the concession stand treats? But who are we to deprive you of potential gossip. We’ll keep you posted if any rumors arise!

Is Monica Pregnant… Again? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com