The woman suing Michael Jordan for paternity and child support has unexpectedly dropped the case. According to TMZ, Pamela Smith has filed legal documents in Georgia asking the judge to dismiss her case against MJ, and her request was granted without prejudice (meaning she can refile at a later time).

MUST READ: Who Is Michael Jordan’s Fiancee Yvette Prieto?

At press time, it’s unclear why she wanted the case dismissed, despite demanding that Jordan take a DNA test to prove otherwise.

Something doesn’t smell right…Stay tuned…

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Jordan Responds To Paternity Suit

Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week 3-13-13 20 photos Launch gallery Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week 3-13-13 1. Alicia Keys Source: 1 of 20 2. June Ambrose Source: 2 of 20 3. Angela Bassett Source: 3 of 20 4. Rachel Roy Source: 4 of 20 5. Star Jones Source: 5 of 20 6. Ciara Source: 6 of 20 7. NeNe Leakes Source: 7 of 20 8. Padma Lakshmi Source: 8 of 20 9. Jessica White Source: 9 of 20 10. Natalie Gumede Source: 10 of 20 11. Stylist, Ty Hunter Source: 11 of 20 12. Melanie Fiona, Bridget Kelly & Damon Source: 12 of 20 13. Ro James, Bridget Kelly, Damon & Luke James Source: 13 of 20 14. Tia Mowry Source: 14 of 20 15. Miss USA Nana Meriwether Source: 15 of 20 16. Angela Simmons Source: 16 of 20 17. Lil Kim Source: 17 of 20 18. Traci and Trina Braxton Source: 18 of 20 19. Tamar Braxton Source: 19 of 20 20. Traci Braxton Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week 3-13-13 Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week 3-13-13 Check out the hottest celeb looks this week. From June Ambrose to Angela Bassett, these stars were spotted on the scene this week looking absolutely fabulous!

Paternity Suit Against Michael Jordan Dismissed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com