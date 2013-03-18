The woman suing Michael Jordan for paternity and child support has unexpectedly dropped the case. According to TMZ, Pamela Smith has filed legal documents in Georgia asking the judge to dismiss her case against MJ, and her request was granted without prejudice (meaning she can refile at a later time).
At press time, it’s unclear why she wanted the case dismissed, despite demanding that Jordan take a DNA test to prove otherwise.
Something doesn’t smell right…Stay tuned…
Paternity Suit Against Michael Jordan Dismissed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
