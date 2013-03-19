audio
Home

Special K’s Top 5 Twitter Beefs Nobody Cares About [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Twitter beefs are a dime a dozen. There’s at least one we know about each day, but there are a ton that we don’t know about. Special K breaks down the Top 5 twitter beefs nobody cares about or knew about. Listen to the audio below to hear the hilarious beefs, including one between Sunshine Anderson and Dondria!special-k-hand-on-head-24

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Signs Your Not Getting Anything From A Stripper [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Signs Your Woman Is Unattractive [EXCLUSIVE] 

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Special K’s Top 5 Twitter Beefs Nobody Cares About [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Special K , top 5 , Twitter beefs

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close