What's Hot
Home

Chad Johnson Goes Off On Ex-Wife Evelyn Lozada

Leave a comment

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson went off on ex-wife Evelyn Lozada on Twitter last night. I have no idea what set the former NFLer off, but after spending months trying to win Ev back, Chad went IN!

It all began when one fan posed the question if he would be able to attract women without a high-profile football career. Chad responded with:

For reasons unknown, Chad then began to spout expletives at Lozada’s publicist, Danika Berry.

“Let’s talks about the late night text messages and sneaking around she was doing while we together smashing CERTAIN people,” Johnson tweeted to Berry.

And even accused her of sleeping with someone from YMCMB to get her book deal: “She better hope that Young Money d-ck keep her straight 4 life.”

He then ended his tirade against Ev by mocking the fact that she has been focusing more on leading a Christian lifestyle.

MUST READ: Chad Ochocinco Fesses Up: It “Was All My Fault”

Then Ev’s daughter Shaniece came to her defense and chimed in with:

And where was Ev when this was going down? Doing what she’s being doing lately, spreading a little positivity:

Damn Chad! I’d rather you continue being the thirst bucket you’ve been of late on Twitter than having you put a verbal smackdown on Ev!

Chad Johnson Goes Off On Ex-Wife Evelyn Lozada was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close