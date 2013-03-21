Chad Johnson Goes Off On Ex-Wife Evelyn Lozada

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson went off on ex-wife Evelyn Lozada on Twitter last night. I have no idea what set the former NFLer off, but after spending months trying to win Ev back, Chad went IN!

It all began when one fan posed the question if he would be able to attract women without a high-profile football career. Chad responded with:

That 1 left already RT @thewood24: if he don't play another down in the NFL he won't have any girls for long. Theyre there for the money.— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 20, 2013

Lucky it's a certain code as dudes you never break or i'd tell her all sneaky escapades oh saved 1 RT @Blackdoll69: CHAD PLAY NICE!!!— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 20, 2013

For reasons unknown, Chad then began to spout expletives at Lozada’s publicist, Danika Berry.

“Let’s talks about the late night text messages and sneaking around she was doing while we together smashing CERTAIN people,” Johnson tweeted to Berry.

And even accused her of sleeping with someone from YMCMB to get her book deal: “She better hope that Young Money d-ck keep her straight 4 life.”

He then ended his tirade against Ev by mocking the fact that she has been focusing more on leading a Christian lifestyle.

Lucky it's a certain code as dudes you never break or i'd tell her all sneaky escapades oh saved 1 RT @Blackdoll69: CHAD PLAY NICE!!!— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 20, 2013

MUST READ: Chad Ochocinco Fesses Up: It “Was All My Fault”

Then Ev’s daughter Shaniece came to her defense and chimed in with:

@ochocinco U r so busy going on a rant about other people. How about u talk about your self? U have a child in … m.tmi.me/OF4ue— Shaniece Hairston (@ShanieceH) March 20, 2013

@ochocinco AND STOP BUYING FOLLOWERS!!!!!!!!!!!— Shaniece Hairston (@ShanieceH) March 20, 2013

And where was Ev when this was going down? Doing what she’s being doing lately, spreading a little positivity:

I'm not bitter ☺— Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 20, 2013

I'm not angry ☺— Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 20, 2013

KEEP TALKIN CUZ I'M WALKIN…. 😴🚶— Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 20, 2013

Damn Chad! I’d rather you continue being the thirst bucket you’ve been of late on Twitter than having you put a verbal smackdown on Ev!

Chad Johnson Goes Off On Ex-Wife Evelyn Lozada was originally published on hellobeautiful.com