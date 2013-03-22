Wedding bells are ringing for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kandi Burruss. She and her fiancée, Todd Tucker have set a date to jump the broom.

The wedding will take place some time early next year, but she’s not giving away all the details.

“We do have a date,” Kandi told E! News at the Atlanta premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Temptation.” “It’s early next year, but we’re not telling anyone [the exact date].”

As far as preparing for the long haul ahead, she’s taking marital advice.

“Well, I learned from ‘Housewives’ that I shouldn’t be giving other people advice about their marriage,” she told TheYBF.com, adding that this isn’t exactly a new idea to her. “My mama always said you’re not supposed to speak on other people’s marriages, so that’s my advice. Just mind your own business and don’t be trying to talk about it to other people who are not married.”

And after reviewing her treatment of Porsha Stewart and criticizing her marriage, Kandi’s quite apologetic and doesn’t plan to commit an act like that again.

Source

Kandi Burruss Sets Date to Wed was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: