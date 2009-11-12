ODB Sends "Message To The Other Side"

Source: Metro News

It has been almost five years since ODB passed away, but he’s sending a “Message To The Other Side.” The posthumous CD/DVD featuring the late rapper is on track to be released next Tuesday, November 17th. The album, titled “Message To The Other Side: Osirus Pt 1,” will also feature Redman, Rza, Masta Killa, and Thirstin Howl The 3rd. The disc has 21 tracks and the support of ODB’s family and the entire Wu-Tang clan. The DVD portion of the package contains 20 minutes of footage from the upcoming “rapumentary” about the controversial emcee, called “Dirty: One Word Can Change The World.”

The first single from the album is called “Say No” and starts with the ominous command of, “kids don’t get high!” ODB passed away on November 13th, 2004 of a drug overdose that was ruled accidental.

