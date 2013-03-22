I Ain’t Got Time Fo Dat! The New Sweet Brown? Check Out This Latest Viral Hit! [Video]

Meet Michelle Clark, the latest viral internet sensation. Check out her commentary of a hail storm:
Does this top the queen?
