Rihanna: Woman Of The Year

Rihanna spent her Monday night accepting “Glamour” magazine’s Woman of the Year award in New York City. According to Zap2It.com, the singer was given the award for her activism surrounding domestic abuse issues. Rihanna was the subject of numerous headlines this year after she suffered a beating at the hands of former boyfriend, singer Chris Brown earlier this year. Upon accepting the award, Rihanna said, quote, “It was a real honor to be named Glamour’s Woman of the Year, especially because I think of myself as just becoming a woman. I just turned 21 this year. Just to be mentioned in this group of women is overwhelming.”

