LL Cool J Hosts/Produces Grammy Nomination Concert

AllHiphop.com Reports Queens, New York rap legend/actor LL Cool J has been tapped to host The Grammy Nominations Concert Live – Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night.”

LL, who has earned two Grammy’s of his own, will host the concert for the second year in a row, live from Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

The concert sets the stage for the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, in addition to announcing nominations in several categories.

The Black Eyed Peas , Maxwell and Sugarland have been confirmed as performers during the upcoming concert, while additional presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year, LL Cool J is serving as a producer of the show, along with AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC and John Cossette Productions.

“It’s an honor to host and produce the Grammy Nominations Concert Live, The Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night. I look forward to being apart of this historic event,” LL Cool J told AllHipHop.com.

“The Grammy Nominations Concert Live – Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night” airs on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10:00PM on CBS.

The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday,January 31 at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS.

