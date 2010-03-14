Buy Big Jewelry with Small Bucks

This year has been tough for many of us and it’s taught us that we all over spend. Now you don’t have to over spend on jewelry and what woman doesn’t love the bling bling? Spend your money wisely and still keep some in savings by only paying $1 for some items:)

Bidz.com is kind of like a combination of Amazon and EBay for authentic brand name watches and jewelry. The company goes out and negotiates rock bottom wholesale prices for a large selection of fantastic jewelry and high quality watches. They then auction off these items individually on the site. Most of the auction prices for their items start at just $1 and do not have a reserve price. That means savvy shoppers have a real chance of winning autions for certain items at unbelievable prices. According to the company, the average final selling price ends up averaging an amazing 80% off suggested retail for their items.

Everything they sell is guaranteed and buyers can send anything back for any reason within 15 days of receipt. (some items do have a small re-stocking fee, however).

Shut the door, just what I need.

