Game Caught In A Lie Over $ 6000.00 Tip !

The Game told a $5,750 bald-faced lie about dropping a massive tip on a waiter — at least according to the waiter himself … TMZ has learned.
First, Game’s version of what went down. The rapper had an Easter Sunday meal at Capital Grille in West Hollywood … and then tweeted about leaving a $6,000 tip for his waiter, Eme Ikwuakor.
But now Ikwuakor wants to clear up a few things … as in a few less zeros on his gratuity.
According to the waiter … Game handed him a large bundle of cash, and then snapped the photo (above) … which went out to Game’s 1.1 million Twitter followers.
Ikwuakor admits he consented to the pic, and appreciated Game’s Twitter shout out — but says the actual tip was only $250.
Not that he’s complaining … in fact, Ikwuakor says Game and his fam were great customers and the $250 was “very generous and much appreciated.”
He’s assuming the $6k was just a practical joke … though we doubt the IRS would be laughing.
We called Game to clear things up … but, so far, radio silence.
