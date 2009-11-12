B.G. Not Worried About Recent Charges

New Orleans emcee B.G. isn’t too worried about his recent arrest in his hometown on gun charges. The Hot Boys rapper spoke to MTV News and says he’s confident his lawyers will take care of the case. B.G. states, quote, “My lawyers told me, don’t worry about nothing, they got it.” He adds, quote, “They gonna take care of it. The police report was written up real, real bad, so I feel good about it.” B.G. was charged with the illegal carrying of a firearm last week when a vehicle he was riding in was found to have three handguns and loaded magazine clips inside. B.G. says he understands what can come from living the gangster lifestyle, but says he can’t change who he is. He explains, quote, “It’s just something about that ‘hood. I wanna post up and sit on the porch and get my hair braided. I’m just ‘hood.” B.G. says that no matter how many records he sells he won’t lose touch with where he came from. He adds, quote, “The same way I came into the game is the same way I’m going out.” Last week’s arrest was B.G.’s fourth in the past year. He was arrested in March and June on gun charges. He was also apprehended over the summer on a Texas arrest warrant which was dismissed a month later. B.G.’s upcoming album, “Too Hood To Be Hollywood,” hits stores December 8th.

