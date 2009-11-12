Lil Kim a No Show for London Concert

Rap star Lil Kim is accused of skipping out on a series of concert dates. According to TMZ.com, Abstrakt Visions Entertainment claims the New York emcee was a no-show for six club appearances in London. The promoters allege they paid Kim 20-thousand-dollars in advance to perform six shows from November 7th to the 14th. Sources allege that Lil Kim told Abstrakt she had suffered a nosebleed in her hotel room on the night of the 6th. The insiders claim that Kim then called Abstrakt the next day and told them she was heading back to the United States. Lil Kim’s people tell TMZ that the hip-hop diva did in fact suffer a nosebleed, but she pulled out of the concert dates because Abstrakt had poor planning skills and never gave her a schedule.

Lil Kim’s camp says she will use her 20-thousand-dollar advance to cover her travel expenses. Abstrakt Vision Entertainment plans to sue the former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant for bailing on her scheduled concerts. Lil Kim’s fifth studio album, “Vintage,” is reportedly scheduled for a 2010 release.

