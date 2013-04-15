JoJo Simmons Gets The Paws Put On Him! [VIDEO]

We got a feeling JoJo Simmons doesn’t have a publicist, or at least doesn’t listen to him or her. Reverend Run’s oldest son recently got hemmed up by some Juelz Santana affiliated goons in Queens. Now, JoJo has commented on the incident, sort of.

While bigging up his boy upcoming music video, JoJo was asked to address ths incident in Queens. Over the weekend, after previously dropping a Juelz Santana diss called “Holy Water” earlier in the year, one of the Harlem rapper’s Skull Gang members, Hynief, ran up on Diggy’s brother, put the paws on him and decided to take a photo of the incident.

“Guess who I caught y’all Lil punk A$$ Jo Jo that made the diss track look at his face when he ace! #facts shouldn’t pop sh-t if u not bout that life real ni–as don’t care who u related too f-ck ni–a,” read the caption of the flick on Instagram.

To his credit, Simmons didn’t fall into the trap of talking big ish now that he was surrounded by his own set of goons, a couple of who even claim to be a Crips. However, Simmons commentary wasn’t exactly “humbling” and surely the Rev would not approve of such rhetoric.

“All I been around is money all my life. I aint’ been around that thug or that gun sh-t all my life, that’s not what I do,” explained JoJo What I do is I count money, and I f-ck b-tches, and I travel the world, and that’s what I do. I’m not on that violent sh-t.”

Check out his commentary in the video below.

via HipHopWired

Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] 1. lil-wayne-fight-2013-superbowl Source: 1 of 15 2. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 2 of 15 3. Before Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 3 of 15 4. Before Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 4 of 15 5. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 5 of 15 6. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 6 of 15 7. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 7 of 15 8. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 8 of 15 9. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 9 of 15 10. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 10 of 15 11. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 11 of 15 12. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl – Game Source: 12 of 15 13. lil-wayne-fight-superbowl Source: 13 of 15 14. lil-wayne-fight-video Source: 14 of 15 15. lil-wayne-fighting Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] Photos of Lil Wanye Fight at DIRECTV’S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl at DTV SuperFan Stadium at Mardi Gras World on February 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images For DirecTV). See video of the fight here.

JoJo Simmons Gets The Paws Put On Him! [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com