BREAKING NEWS GUCCI MANE SENTENCED TO 1YEAR IN JAIL

ALL HIPHOP.COM REPORTS Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane was sentenced to a year in prison today (November 12) for violating the terms of his probation.

The rapper will begin serving his sentence immediately and could be released in as little as six months, according to MTV.com.

The news comes as Gucci Mane was promoting his album, ironically titled The State Vs. Radrick Davis, on December 8.

The album features a Gucci along side a number of high profile artists, including Lil Wayne, Cam’ron, Soulja Boy, OJ Da Juiceman, Waka Flocka, Bun B., E-40 , Trina, Nicki Minaj, Keyshia Cole, Plies, Rick Ross and numerous others.

Gucci Mane’s legal problems forced him to cancel a series of controversial college appearances at Flordia A&M and North Carolina A&T last month.

Students on both campuses protested Gucci Mane’s appearance because of his controversial lyrics and alleged gang ties.

A murder charge against Gucci Mane was dropped in January 2006, after he shot a man during a botched robbery attempt in an Atlanta-area residence.

He also served time for assaulting a local nightclub promoter named Tyrone Tucker with a pool cue.

Also On Hot 96.3: