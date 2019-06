Dear JJ,

I have a five year old daughter who means the world to me. Me and her mother are not together. I pay support; maintain visitation in the eyes of the law and any other times I’m allowed to get her. Now her mother is married. I don’t have a problem with that at all. My problem is that I found out my babies calling him daddy! Ima bout to lose it! Am I wrong? Please Help…

Tion

