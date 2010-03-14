Teachers Blamed of Mocking Black History Month

Three white teachers in LA are accused of involving their students in mocking Black History Month.

The teachers are accused of giving the children portraits of Dennis Rodman, O.J. Simpson and RuPual during the Black History Month Parade. According to blackvoices.com, the teachers have all been removed from the classroom and are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Although the NAACP is upset, some of the parents aren’t. Blackvoices.com reports that one of the parents Sharon Tinson, who has two daughters at the school and attended Friday’s celebration, said she had been surprised to see Simpson displayed in the parade. But she noted that Simpson, like Rodman, was a great athlete before falling from grace. RuPaul simply has an alternative lifestyle, she added. She also noted that the event included a tribute to Michael Jackson, who also had a checkered career. “I kind of laughed at it,” Tinson said. “I wasn’t offended.”

Are you offended? Do you think the teachers were mocking Black History?

