Jay Rio's 12 Days of Christmas

The season for giving is here. This year HOT 96.3 and Jay Rio are taking the 12 Days of Christmas to the streets. I will spend another 12 days collecting toys for our city’s children in my Jay Rio mobile. Beginning December 1st at 2PM I will be collecting toys and food staples, 24 hours a day, for 12 straight days. You will be able to stop by 12 different Marsh locations (See Below) as we help make Christmas wishes come true. SO, please make sure you stop by to donate a toy or a canned good during these 12 special days. All donations will benefit The Caring Place. I will see you when, I see you at my temporary home.

12 Days of Christmas Marsh locations Date Location Times December 1 6965 W. 38th Street 46254 (38th Street and I-465) 2p.m. to 8a.m. December 2 1435 W. 86th Street 46260 (86th Street and Ditch Road) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 3 2350 Broad Ripple Ave 46220 (Keystone Ave and 62nd Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 4 5151 E. 82nd Street 46250 (Allisonville Road and 82nd Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 5 5624 Georgetown Road 46254 (Georgetown Rd and 56th Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 6 1960 East Greyhound Pass, Carmel, 46032 (Greyhound Pass and State Rd 31) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 7 8766 E. 96th Street, Fishers, 46037 (Lantern Road and 96th Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 8 2135 N. Post Road, 46219 (Post Road and 21st Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 9 7481 Shadeland Ave, 46250 (Shadeland Ave and 75th Street) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 10 3633 Kentucky Ave. 46221 (Kentucky Ave. and Mann Road) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 11 2904 S. State Rd 135, Greenwood, 46143 (State Rd 135 and W Stones Crossing Rd) 10a.m. to 8a.m. December 12 12520 E. 116th Street, Fishers, 46037 (116th Street and Brooks School Road) 10a.m. to 6p.m.

