MUSIC: Weezy Plans ‘DEVOL’ Love Songs Album

Last year, Lil Wayne mentioned that he had an album of love songs called Devol in the works—and he hasn’t forgotten that project yet.

During an interview, Weezy revealed his plans “I do still plan on dropping that. I’m very excited about that album.”

Although there may be skeptics, he doesn’t care what anyone has to say. “I know ya’ll probably like, ‘I don’t want tohear no love songs according to [Wayne].’ But I’m talented. [Birdman] let me do whatever I want to do, so I’m putting that album out, ya dig.”

He previously explained the concept behind the album, which stands for “loved” spelled backwards. “It’s my version of love songs. And what I mean by my version of love songs is they’re not saying I love you.

Wayne also confirmed that there will be another Big Tymers album. But instead of Mannie Fresh, Birdman will be joined by Drake and Wayne. A sequel to Baby and Weezy’s 2006 album Like Father, Like Son is also in the pipeline.

