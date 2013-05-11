CTFU: Kanye West Runs Into A Sign Then Cusses Out The Paparazzi [Video]

Oh this one is a good one! Lol

While heading to grab a bite to eat after their long day, Yeezy tried to hide his face from the paps who were following him and his lady, but it led him to walk straight into a street sign!

After rubbing his hand across what is probably a nicely bruised forehead, Kanye didn’t even hesitate to charge at one of the paps who he believed distracted him and got him to hit his head.

Lol. He was mad…Meanwhile

