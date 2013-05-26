Man Dies In Custody After Being Viciously Beaten By Sacramento Police Officer [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

A man taken into custody by the Sacramento Police Department has died, and police are currently investigating the events leading up to the man’s death after being beaten by a female police officer, reports CBS Sacramento.

According to police, a man walked into a local Metro PCS store and frightened a female employee with “unintelligible” statements. She called 911 and when police arrived, he attempted to barricade himself in the store.

More from CBS Sacramento below:

According to the police press release, pepper spray and multiple baton strikes were used to free an officer that was in the suspect’s grasp. In addition, the release notes bystanders kicking the suspect, a security guard also using a baton on the suspect. The suspect was eventually restrained and brought into custody after backup officers and a nearby off-duty Sacramento County District Attorney investigator arrived. After the subject was in custody, officers noted he wasn’t breathing. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. A police officer and the investigator were also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

SEE ALSO:

Sacramento Police disclosed the death via Twitter.

SPD investigating an in custody death after officers physically struggle with a violent suspect— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 25, 2013

Read SPD’s full statement by clicking here.

Though witnesses claim — and video shows — that police were on top of the suspect, who was a White male in his 40s, SPD officers feel justified in their actions because the man was being uncooperative:

“He is obviously not in handcuffs and he is not complying,” said Sacramento police Officer Doug Morse.

Two SPD officers are on routine paid leave after cell phone video surfaced of them violently striking the man with a baton.

An cross investigation, between the department’s homicide, internal affairs and crime scene investigation units, as well as the city’s office of public safety and accountability and the district attorney’s office, is currently underway. The autopsy results will determine exactly how the man died.

The video can be viewed below:

Man Dies In Custody After Being Viciously Beaten By Sacramento Police Officer [GRAPHIC VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 96.3: