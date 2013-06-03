Full Performances of New York Summer Concert with Mariah Carey, Miguel, Nicki Minaj, 2Chainz, A$AP Rocky and more [VIDEO]

NYC radio Hot 97′s Summer Jam returned Sunday for its 20th concert. The lineup included the likes of; J.Cole, French Montana, Lil’ Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, or Miguel.
There were also suprise guests at the 2013 Hot 97 Summer Jam. Mariah Carey joined R&B crooner Miguel during his set to sing together their hit collaboration, “#Beautiful”, the lead single from MiMi’s upcoming fourteenth album. Mariah looked hot, though! And, during rapper 2 Chainz’ set, he brought on stage Nicki Minaj to perform “I Love Dem Strippers“. A song from 2 Chainz’ Def Jam-produced 2013 debut album, “Based on a T.R.U. Story”. Full videos scroll below:
