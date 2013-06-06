Chief Keef Affiliate Lil Durk Arrested With Loaded .40-Caliber Handgun In Chicago

Chicago rappers stay getting arrested. Chief Keef affiliate Lil Durk was arrested yesterday (June 5) with a .40-caliber handgun in the Englewood section of violence plagued city. Not a good look or a convicted felon.

DNAInfo Chicago reports:

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Durk D. Banks, was picked up about 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street, police said. Lil Durk was standing near a car when police pulled up to investigate a call of a man with a gun. As police arrived, Lil Durk was spotted tossing a gun into the car, the source said. Police recovered the gun — a loaded .40-caliber weapon — and arrested the rapper without incident, the source said. Lil Durk, who has a suburban Melrose Park address, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and is expected in bond court Thursday. It is his second offense, police said.

According to reports, Durk was hit with gun charges back in 2011, eventually pleading guilty to aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon. Authorities believe he is a member of the Black Disciples gang, like Chief Keef.

In late May, Durk signed to French Montana’s Coke Boys imprint via Def Jam Records.

Back in April, Chi-town rapper Lil Reese was arrested in Champaign, Ill. As for Sosa, he was arrested for a speeding in Chicago last week, and was popped for disorderly conduct in Atlanta a week prior to that.

Jail time makes releasing new music a bit difficult. Just a thought.

