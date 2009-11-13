Alicia Talks About New CD "The Element of Freedom"

Alicia Keys is promising the best pairings of her career on her upcoming album, “The Element of Freedom.” She tells Billboard.com, quote, “Sadly, I’m unable to say what it would be right now, but it will be two of the most exciting collaborations of my career yet.” She’s talking about two new songs for ‘Element’ that she found time to create after gaining two more weeks to work on the record. Keys has been using her time wisely. She says, quote, “It just gives me this space to be able to finalize this beautiful project…that I love so much and really make sure it’s the best it can be and then give it to the world.” Keys’ “The Element of Freedom,” which was originally due December 1st, will now arrive in stores December 15th.

