Well this is bizarre — a man was arrested last night for tiptoeing around Rihanna‘s roof … but lucky for the singer, security guards nabbed the guy before he made it much further.

Law enforcement sources say private security guards near Rihanna’s Pacific Palisades property called police just after 10 PM, reporting they had detained the 26-year-old alleged trespasser. Guards then held the man until officers arrived, and turned him over. The man was subsequently placed under arrest.

We’re told the man was adamant … he did NOT know it was Rihanna’s house he was creeping around — though cops tell us he had a Google map of the area pulled up on his phone. (Maybe he just got really lost???

Source

Creep Hiding On Rihanna’s Roof! was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com