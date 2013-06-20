CHIEF KEEF:Linked To Stolen Car

Chicago rapper Chief Keef can’t keep his name out of the crime section of local papers as new reports claim an August 2012 arrest over a stolen Ferrari has him wanted in Miami.

Caught riding in a stolen red Ferrari convertible as he celebrated his 17th birthday, Chief Keef had a quick answer for the Miami Beach police sergeant who asked if he was carrying any weapons. “I have weed in my right front pocket,” said Keef, according to a police report of the arrest last August. The sergeant patted down Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, and found two clear plastic baggies containing marijuana.

He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and ordered to appear in court on Jan. 23.

But there was a problem: By then, Cozart was in jail in Chicago for violating his probation from a gun conviction. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant, and it remains in effect and will be served if Cozart should ever be stopped around Miami Beach again, authorities said. “We would not travel to Chicago for this type of warrant,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Javier Baez.

Fortunately, Chief’s manager Rovan Manuel said Keef rented the Ferrari from a luxury car company and had no direct connection to it being stolen.

As for the car being stolen, Manuel claimed the car rental agency was embroiled in a dispute with the Ferrari’s owner, who lost the car after he stopped making payments. It was the owner who reported the car stolen, he said. Cozart was not charged with stealing the vehicle, according to records. “He’s a little upset. He still has to fix that problem in Florida but you know how people are that smoke pot. They try not to worry about too much.” (Chicago Tribune)

No stranger to crime, he found himself in handcuffs and behind bars on a speeding charge last month.